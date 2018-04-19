Ogun Customs generates N1.4 billion in four months

Related News

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Ogun State Area Command, said it generated N1.413 billion revenue between January 1 and April 18.

It also said it seized 118 vehicles including smuggled ‘Tokunbo’ cars and others used for conveying smuggled goods‎

The immediate past Area Controller, Sani Madugu, made the disclosure on Wednesday during his handover to his successor, Michael Agbara, at the Idiroko border office, explaining that the seized vehicles were seized across the state.

He added that the command, within the time under review, made 110 seizures with duty payable value of over N731 million. He said 16 motorcycles, 5,512 bags of smuggled foreign rice, 907 kegs of vegetable oil, 406 kegs of petrol and sacks of Indian Hemp among others were also intercepted from smugglers around Idiroko axis.

Mr Madugu also gave a break down of the total revenue the command generated between January and December 2017, explaining that it made N6.12 billion from the payment of excise duties among others.

He said the command had succeeded greatly in its anti-smuggling offensive, due to the commitment to duty by the operatives of the command.

He called on the officers of the command to support his successor who he described as his colleague and course mate. He assured his successor that he would be working with a loyal and responsible team.

“I am handing over to you a dedicated, loyal and responsible team ,that, without any iota of doubt, will accord you the necessary support,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Madugu, who reported at the command on April 25, 2017, disclosed that he has been transferred to NCS headquarters, Abuja, as the controller in charge of enforcement.