Ekiti 2018: APC to sanction aspirants using blackmail, hate speeches

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has issued a warning to its governorship aspirants not to use blackmail or hate speech.

The party’s executive committee reached the decision on Tuesday at its meeting in Ado-Ekiti, where it also passed a vote of confidence on the chairman of the party, Jide Awe, and his deputy, Kemi Olaleye.

Mr Awe had been on the run, after Ekiti State filed murder charges against him and others in relation to the death of some politicians who were murdered in 2013.

He returned to his office as chairman of the state chapter of the party, following the withdrawal of the case from the High Court by the state government.

The party advised the aspirants for the July 14 main election to make their campaigns issue-based, rather than resorting to blackmail and hate speeches.

It resolved that “any aspirant involved in blackmail or hate campaigns as a

means of attracting members, will be disciplined in accordance with the

provision of the party’s constitution.

“That Awe’s position as recently espoused about the coming party primary during the visit of the national chairman is in tandem with the thinking and aspiration of majority of our party leaders and members,” said the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting.

“That the deputy chairman, Chief Mrs Kemisola Olaleye is commended for her courage , outstanding quality and performance in the handling of the party’s affairs during the Chairman’s absence over a trump up political charges.

“That the duo of the chairman and his deputy are reassured of the Exco support and loyalty as we move closer to the party primary to select the flag bearer and the governorship election coming in July.”