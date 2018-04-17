After three-month closure, Ondo Poly announces resumption, reparation fee

Related News

The management of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo has announced new resumption dates after a three-month closure over students’ violent protest against “no school fees, no examination policy” adopted by the institution in January.

The school has announced April 30 and May 14 as resumption dates for new and returning students of the institution with N12,000 naira reparation fee for damages levied on each returning student as a condition for the re-opening of the school.

The decision of the polytechnic to deny entry to school fees defaulters turned violent on January 22, as students protested. This reportedly led to the destruction of properties worth over N168 million and the indefinite closure of the school.

According to a statement signed by Banji Alabi, the Chairman of the Governing Council on Tuesday, the council has authorised the re-opening of the school.

“All new students (ND 1 & HND 1) are to resume on Monday 30th April, 2018 while returning students are to resume on 14th May, 2018.

“The returning students are expected to make a payment of N12,000 as reparation fees and a certificate to the effect that they will henceforth be of good behavior and comply with all rules and regulations of the school to be signed by a prominent member of society, members of the state House of Assembly, civil servants not below the rank of a Permanent Secretary, Chairman of the Local Government Council or a legal practitioner,” the statement partly read.

He pleaded for cooperation with the on-going consultations and the tasks ahead to have seamless academic calendar.

“As we work to ensure the commencement of what we hope would be a seamless academic calendar, we require the continuing good faith, patience and commitment of stakeholders in the Polytechnic community. In deconstructing the old order, we would require concessions, sacrifice and tolerance towards changes that may occur as we cannot successfully rebuild for the future without first acknowledging that change comes with pain.”

He said the council is passionate about the ”wonderful opportunity of changing Rufus Giwa Polytechnic to a leading research institute committed to improving the human condition through advanced science and technology and demand for your enthusiastic support.”

Meanwhile, the Students Union Public Relations Officer, Ayodele Oluwatobi, said the students are happy to be called back to school after the closure.