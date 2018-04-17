Mimiko free to return – Labour Party Chairman

Related News

The National Chairman of Labour Party, Mike Omotoso, has said his party’s former member, Olusegun Mimiko, is welcome back to the party.

A group within the Labour Party, known as the Voice – Out Vanguard, had said Mr Mimiko, a former governor of Ondo State, is not welcome to the party.

The chairman, in a statement signed on Tuesday and made available to PREMIUM TIMES, said he had to clarify that the group wasn’t speaking for the party.

Mr Mimiko was a member of the Labour Party before defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2014.

His aides have denied that he plans to return to Labour Party, but the rumour continues.

“My attention was rightly drawn to a report on Thisday live where a faceless group spoke on the return of Olusegun Mimiko to Labour Party,” the chairman said.

“This personal reply is requisite because the said group, while supposedly condemned the return of the former governor, appeared to be speaking in our support.

“Let me state unequivocally that Dr Olusegun Mimiko is free to return to this party he helped to nurture. I have nothing against his return and I state without any reservation that his coming will be a worthwhile addition to this party especially at this time.”

The chairman also said Mr Mimiko was a brother and a well experienced politician whose sagacity will contribute to the growth of Labour Party.

He said the party is resolute about building a well structured party where the generality of the people, not few individuals, have the way.

“We made a solemn promise to return this party to the masses who truly own it and that we shall make happen. Irrespective of who knocks on our door, our ideologies cannot be compromised, our resolve for best practices, internal democracy and rule of law is sacrosanct.”

While appealing to individuals and aggrieved members to eschew acrimony and embrace peace across board, he assured that his mandate as chairman will be upheld.

“I assure all, again, that the mandate freely given to me at the October 3rd Special National Convention shall be upheld for the success of the party. You have given us the mandate, we shall give you the victory.

“To all loyal party members across the country, thank you for standing firm, you are all the reason this great party has not been confined to the dustbin of history in spite of past dealings that only promote the interests of a very few minority.”