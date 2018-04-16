‘Dancing’ senator, Ademola Adeleke, joins Osun guber race

Related News

The Senator representing Osun West, Ademola Adeleke, has declared his intent to run for the governorship position in Osun State.

The lawmaker, who has become popular for his energetic dancing sessions usually posted online, made his intention known in a letter written the Osun State chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Adeleke, in the letter seen by PREMIUM TIMES Monday afternoon, said his intention was based on his conviction that he can unite the party in the state.

He added that he has the ability to ”galvanise the general electorate towards ensuring a resounding victory for the PDP in the forthcoming polls.”

He urged the leadership of the party to give him the opportunity to fly its flag in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

Mr Adeleke until April 2017 was a member under the All Progressives Congress. He however decamped to the PDP when he fell out with the leadership of APC over the bye-election to fill the vacant post of his brother, Isiaka Adeleke, at the Senate.

Three months after, he won the election replacing his brother at the upper legislative chamber.