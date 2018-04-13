Ooni, Oluwo settle ‘rift’ as Osun traditional rulers meet

Related News

The lingering conflict between the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi and the Oluwo of Iwo, Abdulrasheed Akanbi, may have been laid to rest as the latter on Thursday attended the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers meeting for the first time at the Ile Oduduwa, in Ife.

The ooni, who is the Chairman of the council, in his remarks, declared that he had no quarrel with the oluwo, who had not hidden his displeasure at the treatment allegedly meted out him by the ooni at public functions.

Mr Akanbi had told PREMIUM TIMES in an interview that the Ife monarch masterminded the ‘shove’ he received from one of his aides at a function of traditional rulers in Port Harcourt some time ago.

He had also complained of the disunity in the traditional structure in South-west, which he said led to the failure of the traditional council to hold its meetings in the last two years.

According to him, since he became a monarch, the council meeting was never held due to the disenchantments and divisive tendencies among traditional rulers in the state.

Mr Ogunwusi, however, specially acknowledged the presence of the oluwo at the Ile Oduduwa palace of the ooni, saying no one had prevented him from attending meetings of the traditional council.

Shortly after his arrival at the meeting venue, the ooni went round to greet all the traditional rulers who rose up to acknowledge his presence.

In his remarks, he said the traditional rulers should exhibit dignity and royalty as part of the means of protecting the traditional institution in Yorubaland.

“It’s been long since we held this meeting. The meeting is usually held on a monthly basis. This is not the time to point accusing fingers at anybody,” Mr Olgunwusi said.

“The Timi of Ede came to me and told me that he would not be here because he was travelling out and that he had scheduled the trip before the meeting was called.

“So, also is Orangun of Ila. I greet Oluwo especially. Like I always say, all of you left here. I am the caretaker here. Unity and development of our state are very important.

“Some traditional rulers have joined their ancestors since our last meeting. They include Olubosin of Ifetedo, Salu of Edunabon and Olulamokun of Yakoyo.

“We should portray ourselves the way we should. We should carry ourselves with dignity and royalty. We should unite and stand as one. Our meeting is how to bring about development to our state and the nation.

“I greet oluwo especially, being his first time of coming here. Nobody is asking you not to come here. This is your house.”

The oluwo then remarked that peace and harmonious relationship among traditional rulers were necessary to engender cohesion, unity and healthy growth of not only Osun State but also the entire country.

Meanwhile, the oluwo has been appointed to chair a nine-man welfare committee constituted by the council.

The committee is tasked with the responsibility of ensuring adequate welfare for the monarchs.

Some of the monarchs at the meeting include, the Olojudo of Ido-Osun, Aderemi Adedapo; Elerinmo of Erinmo, Michael Ajayi; Alaagba of Aagba, Rufus Ogunwole; Owamiran of Esa Oke, Olunisa of Inisa, Olufon of Ifon, Oloba of Oba-Ile, Alie of Ilie, Owamiran of Esa Oke, Olororuwo of Ororuwo, Ademula of Ifewara, Oluresi of Iresi, Aragberi of Iragberi, among others.