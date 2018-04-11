Police summon party chairman for alleged sexual assault

Related News

The police in Ekiti State have invited the Chairman of the Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN) in Ekiti State, Oludare Adekolu, over alleged sexual assault on the party’s state Women Leader, Oluyemi Ojaomo.

He is also to answer questions on alleged threat to the life of Ms. Ojaomo.

Ms. Ojaomo, a retired teacher, had filed a report at the Olegede Divisional Police Station along Ikere road in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, alleging that Mr. Adekolu was threatening to kill her for rebuffing his sexual advances.

She also told journalists in Ado Ekiti that she had warned the party boss several times to refrain from touching her buttocks anytime she visited the party secretariat in Ajilosun, stating that her warnings got the party chairman angry.

According to her, Mr. Adekolu continued to show his bitterness and threatened to “deal” with her.

“I am not into politics to flirt around, but to contribute my quota to the development of our society,” she said.

“I joined Mega Party last year and the party resolved to make me the State Women leader. Shortly after resuming office, the chairman began with his sexual advances,which I declined.

“I never knew my action didn’t go down well with him. But I started to see him displaying enmity towards me and he constantly told me that he would kill me if I refuse to bow to his request.

“I didn’t take him serious, but when he unilaterally removed my name as the State Women Leader on Monday, I knew he was up to something.

“I decided to challenge him on the removal and he told me clearly that my life (is) worth nothing to him. Adekolu is a known Ifa priest. I don’t want to die diabolically, that is why I have decided to report him to the police.”

Efforts made to get the reaction of Mr. Adekolu were unsuccessful, as he would not pick calls made to his phone.

However, a police officer at Ologede Police Station, who would not want to be named, because he was not authorised to speak to the press, said the police had received the report of the complainant and Mr. Adekolu had been invited to answer questions on the matter.

“He took permission to attend a meeting after which he will come to us, so we are hopeful he will be here today(Tuesday),” he said.

“Though, we have asked the complainant to write her statement and that will determine the next line of action.”

The party chairman did not eventually appear before the police on Tuesday.