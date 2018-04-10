Ogun Cult Clash: Police arrest 29

Related News

The Ogun State Police Command on Tuesday said it arrested 29 suspects over the cult clash which occurred in Ijebu-Igbo between members of Odua Peoples Congress(OPC) and Aiye cult group.

The fracas claimed the lives of six persons including a police officer.

Also, the governor, Ibikunle Amosun said the state would pull down all buildings which harbour criminals in the state and environs.

The Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made the arrest of suspects known to journalists, adding that the command ”broke into the enclaves of the two groups where the suspects were arrested.” He said a pump-action gun and one locally made pistol were recovered.

”Following the bloody clash between the OPC and Aiye cult group which claimed the lives of a police inspector and three others, men of the command have been able to break into the enclaves of the two groups where 29 suspects were arrested and a pump-action gun and one locally made pistol were recovered,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

He added that the combing of various hideouts of the hoodlums was ongoing and more arrests would be made.

”The command hereby assures members of the public of their security and advises them to go about their lawful business without fear of harassment or intimidation from any quarter. The command is resolute in its determination to bring to book all those who are directly or indirectly linked to the fracas no matter how highly placed such persons may be and while we are doing that, no innocent person will be unjustly punished,” he added.

He said the police commissioner, Ahmed Iliyasu, had ordered a 24-hour surveillance/patrol of the town and it’s environs.

Meanwhile, Mr Amosun, while speaking with journalists after his visit to the scene of the bloodletting said the violence was the ”fallout of money given to the hoodlums by a politician”.

He did not name the politician.

He also said he had ordered the police to arraign in court all suspects arrested over the incident.