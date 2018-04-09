Bus crushes two women to death in Ogun

Related News

A commercial bus on Monday crushed two women to death when the driver lost control at Ifo area on Lagos – Abeokuta Expressway.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Mr. Akinbiyi said the accident which happened around 10: 30 a.m. was caused by dangerous driving by the bus driver.

He stated that the Mazda bus with registration number KRD-689 XH was heading for Abeokuta from Lagos.

“We gathered from eyewitness account that the bus left the road and hit the two women by the road side.

“Immediately after the accident, we learnt the passengers inside the bus, including the driver and conductor, absconded before the arrival of the police, ” he said.

The TRACE spokesman said that the remains of the deceased were taken to Ifo General Hospital mortuary by the police.

(NAN)