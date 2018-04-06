Burning Of PDP Flags: Party leaders give Omisore 72 hours to apologise

Related News

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State have threatened to initiate disciplinary actions against former deputy governor of the state, Iyiola Omisore, for allegedly supervising the burning of the party’s flags in Osogbo on Thursday.

The leaders, who are former PDP political office holders, while addressing journalists in Osogbo on Friday, said they were shocked at the action of the former senator, saying he would need to apologise and condemn the action of his supporters or face disciplinary action.

“That Otunba Iyiola Omisore must within the next 72 hours condemn the barbaric action of the hoodlums who desecrated the PDP flag in his office yesterday and tender an unreserved apology to the leadership of the party for the unacceptable conduct,” read the statement presented by former Majority Leader of the Osun State House of Assembly, Tajudeen Adeyemi.

“That Otunba Omisore must unequivocally state his stance on his continued membership of the party or otherwise rather in view of the conflicting statements emanating from his aides and confidants in the last 24 hours.

“That in the event of Otunba Omisore choosing to remain in the PDP, he must within the same 72hours withdraw all court cases instituted by him through his proxies and explore the internal mechanism in the party to resolve any grievances he has.

“That in the event of a failure of Otunba Omisore to do the above, we call the leadership of the party at all levels to take appropriate disciplinary action against him in order to show that no single individuals inordinate ambition is above the larger interest of the party.”

The forum includes former members of the National Assembly, ex-members of the Osun State House of Assembly, ex-commissioners, ex-local government chairpersons and vice-chairpersons and councillors, as well as other government officials.

“We are all leaders and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State and are therefore very interested in the progress of the party and its success in all elections beginning with the Governorship polls in September this year,” the statement further read.

“We use this medium to state that we are deeply shocked, saddened and disappointed at the most recent conduct of a former deputy governor who is also a former senator, Otunba Iyiola Omisore, who was reported to have personally supervised the burning of the PDP flag and other party symbols by some hoodlums at his office in Osogbo yesterday.

“Picture showing him superintend over the burning of PDP flags and banner at the former PDP secretariat, Ogo Oluwa, went viral on all media yesterday. It is a fact that his yesterday’s action was the peak of the senator’s self-determined war against the PDP, the party of which he has been a major beneficiary.”

The group also noted that Mr. Omisore was fighting the party because he did not want any competition within the party, despite the promise by the national secretariat that there would be a level playing field for all interest contenders.

“The hallmark of this untoward act was yesterday’s desecration of the party’s symbols in an apparent show of gross indiscipline and ingratitude,” the group stated.

“This is quite unbecoming of a man who had been greatly favoured by the PDP in his times of trials and need and still hoped to fly the flag of the party as a governorship candidate.

“It is also on record that two other political parties recently approached by Otunba Omisore in his political desperation as his Plan B have both rejected him hence his utter state of confusing utterances after yesterday’s events.”

But Mr. Omisore, in a statement from his media office on Friday, blamed the burning of the flags on his supporters who were aggrieved over the outcome of the congresses held by the party in the state.

He also rejected the calls to withdraw the cases in court, and urged his supporters and the people of Osun State to remain calm and await the outcome of the ongoing suit on controversy surrounding the conduct of the PDP congresses in the state.

The statement, titled, “Re – Burning of Flag/Omisore Defects,” URNING OF FLAG/ OMISORE DEFECTS” noted that the action of the supporters was to protest against the alleged bias by the party’s national secretariat in Abuja in the conduct of the congresses.

Mr. Omisore said there was the need for his supporters to continue to remain calm and law abiding even in the face of likely provocation as his main concern “is to ensure that peace and stability continue to reign supreme in the state.”

He urged them to “await court decision on the issue before any other step could be taken.”

He urged his supporters to be calm and and focussed on the task of “rescuing Osun state out of the present economic doldrums.”

“We appreciate the fears, concerns, and anxiety of our national political class especially PDP, opinion leaders, professional colleagues in engineering and academics , business associates party faithful, elder statesmen, media practitioners and good people of Osun State on the above subject matter,” he said .

He added that he was determined “to see that the impunity in the PDP is put on check and becomes a past tense being the main reason we lost the presidency in 2015.”

Mr. Omisore assured his supporters that the ongoing cases in court would correct all the anomalies in the last congresses held.