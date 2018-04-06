Why I was arrested – Ekiti lawmaker

Related News

The Minority Leader of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Gboyega Aribisogan, has said his arrest on Wednesday by security operatives had nothing to do with his involvement in wrongdoing.

Speaking on Thursday in Ado Ekiti, Mr. Aribisogan said it was in relation to a report done by Rotimi Brown, a crime reporter with the New Democrat Newspaper, which he publishes, and for which he was required to give information.

According to him, there was a misunderstanding between the reporter, some politicians and soldiers over the story.

The lawmaker said at the point of his arrest by the police, he called the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Chafe, who advised that he should cooperate with the officers.

He said he was arrested by eight police officers in an unmarked vehicle at his house in Ado Ekiti

The lawmaker further said he had told the police all he knew about the matter as the publisher of the newspaper.

He however said that some powerful politicians in Ekiti State and some military officers were trying to use the arrest as a tool of propaganda to smear his name.

“I believe some powerful politicians and military officers are afraid of their shadows and want to use this to embarrass and intimidate me to submission,” he said.

“The issue is not about me or any scam; it is about one of our freelance journalists who is investigating a story of alleged involvement of an outgoing governor in South West and some military officers in the on-going Dasukigate trial.

“Apart from being a notable politician, I am a veteran journalist and publisher. I cannot be intimidated or cowed by any politician no matter his status.

“I understand the hazards of the profession as a journalist of so many years. Even as a politician, I know that opponents can go to any length to suppress or subvert the truth, but I believe no public officer should be afraid whenever they are asked to be accountable to the public.

“Journalists are harmless; they don’t carry guns, but their pen. They should be allowed to practise their profession without let or hindrance like other professionals.”

He commended the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, for the new reforms that had ushered in new orientation in the force and thanked the Ekiti State Police Commissioner for his quick intervention.

He also commended the officers of the IGP Special Task Squad for their professional conduct on the investigations.