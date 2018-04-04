Ekiti 2018: Campaigns start April 15 as INEC lifts embargo

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has signalled the commencement of campaigns for the Ekiti State governorship election slated for July 14.

The commission said on Wednesday in Ado Ekiti that campaigns would begin on April 15.

It said the notice of election was done in line with Section 30 of the Electoral Act (2010).

The commission directed security agencies to be vigilant in curtailing those who might flout the rules and regulations for the conduct of the election, warning that they would be prosecuted.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ekiti State, AbdulGaniy Raji, who released the 90-day notice of election at the INEC headquarters in Ado-Ekiti,, urged the people of the state who are yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards, to do so.

Mr. Raji said over 513,000 PVC had been collected as at March, 2018, noting that about 221,000 PVCs were awaiting collection.

He said the unclaimed PVCs included the ones remaining after the last general election held in Ekiti State.

According to Mr. Raji, training of INEC staff had started, including the ad hoc staff to be used, as well as corps members.

He called on the political parties to submit the lists of their party agents on the stipulated date, saying any political party that fails to do so would not have party agents for the election.

Mr. Raji urged voters in the state to go to their wards and local government to register to vote at the election saying that the electoral commission would make the PVC ready for collection.