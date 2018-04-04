Police officer docked for allegedly aiding escape of two crime suspects

Related News

The Osun State Police Command has arraigned a 38-year-old police sergeant, Ajayi Sunday, before Osogbo Magistrate’s court for allegedly aiding the escape of two crime suspects from prison.

The police officer was arraigned on Wednesday.

Mr. Sunday, a police prosecutor at magistrate’s courts in Osogbo, was docked before Magistrate A. O Ajanaku on a two count charge bearing on negligently permitting escape of the two accused people, Kaseem Oladehinde and Idowu Hassan who were standing a trial in a case of assault, malicious damage and stealing.

The prosecutor, Elisha Olusegun; a police inspector said that the arraigned police officer and others at large conspired to commit an offence of negligently permitting the escape on November 1, 2017 at about 5 p.m. in Osogbo.

Mr. Olusegun told the court that the offences were contrary to sections 517 and 137 and punishable under section 138 of the criminal code cap 34 volume 11.laws of Osun State 2003.

However, the defence counsel, Taiwo Awokunle, pleaded with the court to grant his client bail saying the police officer (Sunday) was presumed innocent of the allegations until the contrary is proved beyond reasonable doubt.

The magistrate; A. O Ajanaku, granted the defendant bail of N500,000 with two sureties in the same amount.

Mr Ajanaku said one of the sureties must be a civil servant of level 14 from Federal Civil Service while the second surety must be a landed property owner.

“Both sureties must swear to affidavit of means and provide evidence of tax clearance payment with three passports photograph and the addresses of the sureties must verified the police”, the magistrate said.

Mr Sunday was, however, remanded in Ilesa prison when he could not meet the bail conditions granted to him.

The case was adjourned till May 23 for hearing.