Apprentice hacks trainer, wife to death

Related News

An apprentice, Okwudili Okoro, has hacked his trainer and his trainer’s wife to death at Ijako town in Ado-Odo/Ota local Government Area of Ogun State.

Mr Okoro claims the deceased, who is also his brother, refused to release him after his three-year apprenticeship.

The Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said on Monday that the suspect has been arrested, while his accomplice in the crime was still on the run, as at the time of this report.

He identified the victims as Azuibike Okoro (husband) and Jacinta Okoro (wife), adding that the arrest of the suspect followed a report by one Joseph Nwagu.

Mr Oyeyemi added that upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer of Sango Division, Nasirudeen Oyedele, led detectives to the scene where the suspect was arrested.

“On interrogation, the Ebonyi State born suspect claimed to have served his deceased elder brother for good three years, and when it was time for him to be settled, his brother kept on posting him from time to time,” the police said.

“He further stated that when he realised that his brother is not ready to settle him, he contracted one Kenneth who is now on the run and they both bought two cutlasses, sharpened it to the edges and headed to his deceased elder brother’s house in Ijako.

“On getting there, they met the deceased eating with his wife and before he can utter a word, they descended heavily on them with the sharp cutlasses and matcheted them to death. The two corpses have been taken to the general Hospital Otta mortuary for post mortem examination.”