South-west Integration: ARG congratulates Ambode, DAWN Commission

The Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) has congratulated the Lagos State, Akinwumi Ambode, on the “formal admittance of Lagos State into the O’dua Investment family.”

“We also congratulate the DAWN Commission for successfully midwiving this process – it is a precious baby we have been expecting for some time,” the group said in a statement by its spokesperson, Kunle Famoriyo.

Lagos, Nigeria’s richest state, was recently admitted into the O’dua Investment Group, owned by states in the South-West.

“This feat is another milestone on the road to achieving the vision that birthed DAWN Commission, which is to project regional integration as the most sustainable and efficient socioeconomic development paradigm for Nigeria,” Mr. Famoriyo said.

“It is also a signpost towards the mission to which ARG has committed itself in the last ten years to engender a society where there is ‘freedom for all and life more abundant’.

“Our special gratitude, therefore, goes to the governors of the six South-west states for believing in this vision and providing the leadership that Yoruba people need at this time.

“We thank all well-meaning Yoruba sons and daughters who have given of their time, resources, and network to support this vision.

“We also call on others to come on board because the race towards Regional Integration has just started, even though we are closer than we were before now.”