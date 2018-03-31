Two killed as storey building collapses in Lagos

Related News

A distressed storey building suffered partial collapse at the backside, killing two females, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has said.

The General Manager of LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu, said in a statement on Saturday in Lagos, that the agency received a distress call via its emergency toll free number on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at about 10.48 a.m.

Mr. Tiamiyu said the distress call was concerning a building at 9 Abeje Street, Markaz, Agege, which collapsed.

He said the call triggered the rapid activation of the agency’s Response Team to the scene of incident.

According to him, investigation carried out by LASEMA’s Response Team at the scene of incident reveals that the distress storey building suffered partial collapse at the backside.

”Unfortunately, two persons (female adult, Toyin Ogundimu, 35 years and a young girl Sherifat Olalere, 11 years) lost their lives to the incident.

”One male adult (Mustapher Salaudeen) was rescued and treated at the scene of the incident by the ambulance crew.

”Other occupants of the building were immediately evacuated,” he said.

Mr. Tiamiyu said the LASEMA Response Team, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) from Dopemu and Agege division, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) were responders at the scene.

He added that the Taskforce, LASG Fire Service (Agege division) and the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) were also responders at the scene.

The general manager advised occupants of residential buildings in the state not to ignore wreckage and crack signs on buildings.

He said occupants should call the emergency toll free line 112/767 to avoid any accident. (NAN)