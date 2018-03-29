Arms mop-up: We recovered 3,445 arms, ammunition from criminals — Ogun Police

Related News

The Ogun State Police Command says it has recovered 3,445 arms and ammunitions from criminals in the state via mop-up operations directed by the Force Headquarters across the states.

The command said it also arrested and paraded 34 suspects for various offences ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism and fraud among others.

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ilyasu, accompanied by head of Force Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, Adams Uba, and other police officers at Eleweran Police Headquarters, Abeokuta, said the operations were carried out in compliance with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police.

“It was a common knowledge that the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris recently directed that arms and ammunition illegally possessed by every individual be mopped up in order to reduce to barest minimum if not totally eradicate the incessant attacks by those who are not authorised to be armed as well as criminal gangs,” Mr Ilyasu said.

He added that the recoveries were made within the period of three weeks period given to police commands across the country, adding that majority of the recovered arms and ammunitions were seized from criminals

“Some law abiding citizens have complied with the order, while some of the arms and ammunition paraded here today were seized or recovered from criminal gangs ranging from armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists etc..”

Recovered ammunition

The official said, the recovered weapons include: 24 AK47 assault rifles, 66 pump action guns, 1088 single and double barrel guns, 1025 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and 1,241 rounds of live cartridges.