After one week in prison, two OAU students released

After a week at Koshere Prison, Ile-Ife, the two other remanded students of Obafemi Awolowo University have regained their freedom.

The two students, Gbenga Oloruniran, a 400 level student of Geography and Jimoh Oladipupo, 300 level student of Biochemistry, were freed in the early hours of Thursday after meeting the bail conditions.

Earlier, three of the five remanded students – Olajide Ademola, a 500 level student of Electrical Electronics; Oyedeji Samson, 300 level student of Pharmacy; and Adeniji John, 300 level student of Electrical Electronics Engineering were granted bail on Tuesday.

The five were arraigned at a magistrate court last Thursday in Ile-Ife by the police over alleged harassment of a hostel warden on campus.

NANS Zone D coordinator, Adekitan Lukmon, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES said “we shall continue to analyse and agitate. We shall never rest until sanity is restored in all schools.”

The bail conditions included a sum of N500,000 and surety who must be a civil servant not below GL 11.

The OAU management has been widely condemned by students and activist organisations for instigating the arraignment of its students rather adopting internal disciplinary measures.

The school management said it was not against the protest by the students but the act exhibited by the five who had allegedly assaulted staff deployed to carry out a legitimate exercise.

The students were accused of assaulting hostel officials who were implementing a university directive to evict all students from the hostel.

The students, however, denied the accusations saying they only protested the forced eviction.