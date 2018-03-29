Buhari’s Visit: Transport unions, party members besiege airport road

Related News

Members of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) have besieged the Lagos Airport road to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr. Buhari is billed to commission some projects in the state and attend the birthday colloquium of a chieftain of his party, Bola Tinubu.

The transport workers were seen adorning branded yellow and green T-shirts as they remain stationed on the road.

Similarly, the computer village phone market was shut as traders hung around.

Other APC party members were also seen on the road carrying different placards.