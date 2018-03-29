Buhari’s Visit: Transport unions, party members besiege airport road

Wall-Street-Journal-on-president-buhari-2
President Muhammadu Buhari

Members of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) have besieged the Lagos Airport road to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr. Buhari is billed to commission some projects in the state and attend the birthday colloquium of a chieftain of his party, Bola Tinubu.

The transport workers were seen adorning branded yellow and green T-shirts as they remain stationed on the road.

Similarly, the computer village phone market was shut as traders hung around.

Other APC party members were also seen on the road carrying different placards.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.