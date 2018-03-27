Buhari’s election financed with stolen funds – PDP

Related News

The People’s Democratic Party has accused the All Progressives Congress of financing President Muhammadu Buhari’s election in 2015 with stolen public funds.

The party, in a statement Tuesday said this in response to earlier attacks launched on it by the federal government and the APC wherein they asked the opposition party to return looted funds they stole while in power. This was a day after the PDP had offered an apology to Nigerians over their perceived failure in governance before they lost power in 2015 to APC.

According to the statement signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, “the APC and its federal government cannot continue to play the saints when state governors, who stole hundreds of billions of naira meant for the development of their states to fund President Buhari in 2015, are still enjoying cover as members of the Buhari kitchen cabinet, despite outrage from Nigerians.”

The PDP also charged the APC and the federal government to end their ”false sanctimony and immediately return all stolen funds used to finance President Buhari’s election in 2015 to the Federation Account”.

Mr Ologbondiyan said no evidence could be brought to the fore that the PDP, as a party looted public funds.

“The APC and President Buhari campaigned for the 2015 presidential election with looted billions of naira meant for the provision of essential amenities for ordinary Nigerians.

”The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, misfired in his outburst that the PDP should return alleged looted funds when the only party known to have used looted funds has always been the APC.”

He urged Mr Mohammed to direct his demand to the presidency.

“Nigerians are aware that prior to the 2015 election, President Buhari had informed that he was insolvent. He, however, took Nigerians by surprise as he enjoyed one of the most expensive presidential campaigns in the history of our Nation while turning a blind eye to reports of massive looting of funds from APC controlled states.

“This is the APC, whose government, has been rated by international bodies including the Transparency International (TI) which latest report shows that corruption and sleaze had escalated under its watch,” the statement said.

The statement also cited the current Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, as a case study in corruption.

Mr Shittu, who is gunning for the governorship slot in Oyo State was recently accused by his former aide of corrupt practices and living beyond his means as a public servant.