Govt declares work-free day as Buhari visits Lagos

Lagos State Government has declared Thursday a work free day in the state ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s two-day visit.

A statement by Kehinde Bamigbetan, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, on Tuesday said the declaration was to enable residents to come out en masse to welcome Mr. Buhari to the state.

Mr Bamigbetan urged residents to adhere to the security guidance earlier announced to make the visit peaceful and orderly.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Imohimi Edgal, said there would be temporary road closure and diversions in some areas.

Mr. Edgal made the announcement at a press conference to update the public on security plans for the president’s visit.

He said that Mr Buhari would be in Lagos on a two-day official visit on Thursday, March 29 and Friday, March 30.

The police commissioner said Mr Buhari would be attending a colloquium marking the 66th Birthday of a national leader of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu at Victoria Island.

He also said the president would be at the official flag-off ceremony for the construction of the Lekki Deep Sea Port Project in Epe.

Mr. Edgal said the president would also tour the Eko Atlantic City and inaugurate the Ikeja Bus Terminal, among other engagements.

”The temporary road closure and diversions would be within Ikeja, Maryland, Agege Motor Road, Victoria Island and Ikoyi axis.

”Security engagements are in top gear, as we are working with the Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

”We have done threat assessment and engaged all stakeholders such as the National Union of Road Transport Workers and commercial bike riders. We are appealing that they abide by our agreement at the meeting.

”This is to ensure that Mr President’s visit to Lagos is smooth, safe and hitch-free,” he said

The commissioner expressed deep regret for any inconveniences, saying the listed roads to be closed to traffic would be reopened immediately after the president’s motorcade passes.

He advised motorists, commercial bus operators and commercial motorcycle riders to observe road diversions or use alternative routes.

Mr Edgal appealed to residents to cooperate with security agencies during the period of the visit.

(NAN)