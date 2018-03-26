NYSC Mobilisation: Protesting MAPOLY students shut down campus

Related News

Students of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, (MAPOLY), on Monday embarked on a protest over the delay in release of their results, which they said has affected their mobilisation for the mandatory National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC), programme.

The students, in their hundreds, shut the gate of the institution preventing academic and management staff from accessing the institution. They threatened to continue to distrupt activities daily until the release of the results.

Lecturers and the state government have been at loggerhead for some months, over the administration of the institution, and an alleged nonchallant attitude of the government towards their welfare.

Part of reasons for the faceoff was the controversy surrounding the establishment of another polytechnic, and conversion of the present state polytechnic into a university. The process was faulted by the lecturers.

Both the state government and the academic staff union agreed to temporarily softpedal on the issue, in the interest of the students, but with a condition that the lecturers may resume strike, ”if government failed to adhere to the agreement”.

However, on Monday, the president of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Ogun State, Olawale Balogun, described the situation as unfortunate.

“It is just unfortunate that we found ourselves in this mess as students because we are suffering for what is none of our business. We have carried out our own part. I will use this medium to appeal to ASUP in MAPOLY to be fatherly and human to us as students because none of us is a child of the governor or commissioners. More so, the government should also do the needful,” he said.

When contacted, the chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic, (ASUP) MAPOLY Chapter, Kola Abiola declined comments.

”I have no reaction,” he said.