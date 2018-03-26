Road accident claims two lives in Ogun

Related News

Two persons were confirmed dead in an accident involving a white Mazda bus with Reg. number KSF 347 XG around Siun – Kobape area of Abeokuta /Sagamu Interchange road on Monday.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Mr Akinbiyi said the accident was caused by a mechanical problem, as the driver’s side tyre pulled out with the chassis while on motion.

He said the accident involved 14 people: six males and eight females, adding that two females died in the accident while five females and two males sustained injuries.

“The driver side tyre pull(ed) out with the chassis while on motion which made the vehicle to lose control, ran into the road divider, hit the electric pole by the side and then somersaulted.

“It was in the course of somersaulting that the two females were thrown out of the vehicle because they didn’t put their seat belts on,” he said.

Mr Akinbiyi said the corpses of the dead were deposited at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, while three of the injured passengers were taken to the same hospital.

He said that the remaining injured four were taken to another hospital.