Group condemns detention of OAU students, demands release

A group, Education Rights Campaign (ERC) has demanded the immediate and unconditional release of five students of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) who were arrested and subsequently arraigned.

ERC, in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Hassan Soweto, accused the Eyitope Ogunmodede-led management of deliberate assault on the fundamental human rights of the students.

The five students, Gbenga Olaniran, Oyedeji Samson, Olajide Adedamola, Jimoh Oladipupo and Adeniji John, were on Thursday arraigned at the Ife Magistrate Court after their arrest 24 hours earlier.

The school accused them of assaulting a university official.

Students and journalists were denied access to the court room by the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt from Opeyemi Oladunjoye, the acting Students’ Union security officer present in court, that the arraigned students were granted bail. The bail terms for each of the students include N500, 000 bond and provision of two sureties, who must be civil servants of level 11 and above and who are tax payers.

ERC said the move is a calculated attempt by the school management to silence dissent from the students.

“They were arrested on Wednesday 21 March 2018 while protesting against attempts by the authorities of the University to forcefully evict from hostels students who stayed back on campus during the break to undergo Teaching practice and Student Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES). They have been remanded at the medium security prison, Kosere Ile-Ife, after appearing before Hon. Magistrate F.1 Omisade of Magistrate court Ife today Thursday 22 march 2018.

“But their travail is actually part of a long process of orchestrated assault on the fundamental rights of students by the despotic Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ogunmodede and members of his kitchen cabinet who are hell bent on silencing dissent voices on the campus. So far, several students who have either spoken out against fee hike or participated in protest actions over bad welfare conditions have been suspended. In 2017, ERC National Secretary Omole Ibukun and other student activists were suspended and the Students Union banned following a students’ protest against poor welfare conditions.”

ERC called for the reinstatement of the five students and other student leaders suspended by the school authorities.

The group also accused the police of being used as tool to harass students.

“We therefore demand the unconditional reinstatement of the ERC National Secretary, Omole Ibukun and all victimised students activists of the University. Also we demand the restoration of the proscribed students union and a halt to all attacks on democratic rights.

“The five (5) students were arraigned on trumped up 3-count charges (misdemeanor, breach of peace and assault) today Thursday 22 March 2018 before Hon. Magistrate F.I. Omisade of the Magistrate court Ife who remanded them in prison after granting them bail with onerous conditions attached including two (2) sureties on grade level 14 with five hundred thousand naira (N500, 000) bail bond each. These onerous conditions are meant to keep them in prison for as long as possible.

“The conditions are also disproportionate to the charges levelled against these five students and show to what extent the police and the judiciary in Osun State have been seriously compromised by the OAU authorities in its bid to ensure that these five activists are kept behind bars. In particular, we accuse the Osun State Commissioner of Police of using his men as the private thugs of the OAU vice chancellor to harass students and members of staff. This is not new. The OAU authorities has a history of using the police and the court to clamp students and workers leaders in prison on trumped up charges.”

ERC urged the public to stand in defence of the students.