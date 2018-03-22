INEC registers 231,072 voters in Oyo

Related News

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) in Oyo State says it has registered 231,072 new voters in the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) since April 27, 2017.

Mutiu Agboke, the state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), disclosed this on Thursday while addressing journalists in Ibadan, the state capital.

Mr. Agboke said the figure comprised of 118,590 males and 112,482 females.

He said that a total of 14,072 registered voters also approached the commission for transfer of their voting units from one location to another.

“INEC has also attended to 13,860 registered voters whose Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) were defaced or lost.

“Between April 27, 2017, and March 22, 2018, a total of 14,213 PVCs were distributed to their owners.’’

He, however, said that 648,840 PVCs have yet to be collected by their owners.

Mr. Agboke implored owners of the uncollected PVCs to visit designated INEC offices for collection.

He also urged eligible voters who had yet to register to visit INEC offices in their respective Local Governments Areas (LGAs) to register.

Mr. Agboke disclosed that the second phase of the CVR would begin on April 3, across the 33 LGAs in the state.

He gave assured the electorate that the commission would continue to work hard to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

Mr. Agboke disclosed that 102 capturing machines and 50 backup machines were used in the first phase and that additional machines had been deployed by INEC headquarters to ensure the success of the second phase.

He further said that INEC would commence the display of voters’ data from March 26 in all its offices across the 33 LGAs.

He enjoined all registered voters to visit their respective registration centres to check the correctness or otherwise of their data.

