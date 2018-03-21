OAU hands over own students to police

Related News

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has asked the police to detain five of its students over alleged harassment on Campus.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Security Officer of the school, Babatunde Oyatokun, the institution alleged that the warden of Moremi Hall of Residence ordered the hall security assistants to clean the rooms ahead of occupation by new students. He said a group of students, now facing police action, came in to harass the workers.

Mr. Oyatokun, however, said five of the students were apprehended and had been handed over to the police for further action.

The apprehended students are Gbenga Oloruniran, a 400 level students of Geography; Olajide Ademola, a 500 level student of Electrical Electronics; Oyedeji Samson, 300 level student of Pharmacy; Jimoh Oladipupo, 300 level student of Biochemistry; and Adeniji John, 300 level student of Electrical Electronics.

This newspaper had earlier reported how students were forced out their hostels by the school. ‎The arrested students are those who resisted the ejection.