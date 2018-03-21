Ogun police kill six suspected kidnappers, rescue two doctors

Related News

Six suspected kidnappers were on Tuesday shot dead by operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), Ogun State, during a gun duel at a forest hideout of the criminals located in Deyeruwa village, Remo North local government area of the state, police said.

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ilyasu who displayed the corpses of the bandits to journalists at the forest, said the command also rescued two medical doctors who were victims of the kidnappers. He said the gang always targeted motorists on the highway.

The hideout of the kidnappers is about one kilometre to the busy Lagos-Ibadan Express. The gang had sometime ago sacked the villages, set ablaze mud buildings, and later converted them to cells, where they kept their victims.

Mr. Ilyasu, who led journalists in company of head of operations, FSARS, Adams Uba, late Tuesday, said the notorious gang always targeted motorists on the highway, and after kidnapping them, forced them into the forest, and subsequently contacted their family for ransom.

He said police had been on their trail for some months.

”Our men stormed the forest on Tuesday and after the bandits engaged our men in a shootout, six of them were shot dead, having wounded two of our men, who are responding to treatment. The last two victims of the gang were two medical doctors, who were rescued unhurt’’, Mr. Ilyasu said.

The police boss commended his men for their gallantry and professionalism in dealing with the criminals.