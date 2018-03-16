Measles immunisation: Oyo govt deploys 8,351 officials

Related News

The Oyo State Government has deployed 8,351 persons to serve as house to house mobilisers, facilitators, and town announcers for the on-going 2018 measles immunisation across the state.

The exercise starts from Friday, March 15 to Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

The State Commissioner for Health, Azeez Adeduntan, made this known this on Thursday in Ibadan during the flag-off of the 2018 measles vaccination campaign at Ibadan North Local Government area.

Mr. Adeduntan said the state government is committed to ensuring that children between the ages of nine months and five years do not die prematurely, stressing that the mass mobilisation would reduce maternal and infant mortality rates.

The commissioner explained that measles is a ”creeping disease” which causes pneumonia, rashes, redness of eyes and lips, rough skin, catarrh, and loss of appetite for children, adding that it is important for mothers and care givers to get their children immunised.

He stated that the campaign holding in the 33 Local Government Areas and their LCDAs, would be in two phases with the first phase covering 17 local government areas and the second phase, the remaining 16 LGAs.

Mr. Adeduntan allayed the fears of mothers over the rumour that measles’ immunisation kills as well as affects the mental capabilities of the underage children.

He also enjoined mothers and care-givers in Oyo State to cooperate with health officials.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary, Primary Health Care Board, Waheed Lanre Abass, has appealed to mothers and care-givers to avail themselves of the opportunity offered by the vaccination campaign.