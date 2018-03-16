Trigger-happy guard charged with killing colleague

Related News

A security guard, Victor Ojiakor, who allegedly shot his colleague fatally, was on Friday remanded at Ikoyi Prisons on the orders of an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The Chief Magistrate, O.A. Adegite, who gave the ruling, directed that the case file should be duplicated and a copy forwarded to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Mr. Ojiajor, 27, who resides at Plot 8, Road H, Ilupeju Estate, Ijede in Ikorodu in Lagos State, is facing a two-count charge of illegal possession of firearms and murder.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to Police Prosecutor, Julius Babatope, the offences were committed on February 11 at 3.30 p.m. at a sand dredging site at Obadore Waterfront in Lagos.

He told the court that the accused shot dead his colleague, Frank Augustine, 28, on his stomach with a pump action riffle while trying to secure the dredger.

About 16 live cartridges were found in possession of the accused, he alleged.

The offences contravened Sections 223 and 330 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The case has been adjourned until April 16.