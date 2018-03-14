‘Lunatic’ who hacked two pupils in Ogun arrested

Related News

A man who reportedly murdered two school pupils at Agodo in Ogun Waterside local government area of Ogun State on Monday has been arrested.

He was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday by policemen attached to Ogbere area command led by Makinde Kayode and local hunters.

The Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed this to journalists, said the suspect, Lekan Adebisi, on Monday broke into the compound of St. John Anglican School Agodo with a cutlass and hacked two pupils to death after which he ran off.

He said the commissioner of police, Ahmed Iliyasu, subsequently ordered the area commander, Ogbere, and divisional police officer, Abigi Division, to fish out the murderer.

”In compliance with the CP’s order, the Area Commander mobilised policemen and local hunters for the manhunt of the suspect. Their efforts paid off in the early hours of today when the suspect was seen in a bush around the community,” Mr. Oyeyemi stated.

The police spokesman said while the police wanted to arrest him, the suspect, who was brandishing a cutlass, attacked them.

He said as a result he was shot and injured on the leg, adding that he has been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Mr. Oyeyemi added that the case has been transferred to the Homicide section of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation.