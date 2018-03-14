Oyo clamps down on fake clinics, shuts eight facilities in Ibadan

Related News

The Oyo State Government has come down heavily on medical facilities in the state operating without due certification, closing down eight of them.

The government said the step was to eradicate quackery, warning that training auxiliary nurses in private facilities would not be tolerated in the state.

It said it was against the ethics guiding the medical profession for nurses to be trained in private facilities and that it leads to quackery.

According to the Commissioner for Health, Azeez Adeduntan, there are 12 qualified institutions in Oyo State that train nursing students in tandem with best practices across the globe.

He also announced the provision of 34 motorcycles to improve surveillance and ensure that citizens attained the highest standard of health in the state.

The commissioner, who led the task force of the Ministry of Health on a routine monitoring exercise and inspection of private health care facilities within Ibadan metropolis, counselled those interested in becoming nurses to go to nursing schools established and identified by the State Government.

Mr. Adeduntan explained that to be qualified as a nurse, passing the weeding test is very important in order to participate in capping and knotting of tie ceremony which would confirm the certification of professionalism.

He pointed out that eight out of eleven facilities visited were closed for quackery practices, illegal operations, unqualified medical personnel, and failure to maintain the minimum standard of practice, noting that they were not also registered with the government.

He said the monitoring exercise was not to witch-hunt anybody or private health care facilities in the state but to sanitise the system and ensure that they complied with the rules and regulations guiding the operations of private health care facilities.

He added that the monitoring exercise by the task force would be continuous.

Among the areas visited by the task force were Apete, Awotan, Ijokodo, Arometa, Sango, and Mokola area in Ibadan.