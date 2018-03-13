1.4 million PVCs still uncollected in Lagos — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State on Tuesday said about 1.4 million Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were still uncollected in the state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Sam Olumekun, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Mr. Olumekun, who decried the apathy to the electoral processes, urged eligible residents to be involved in determining those that would represent them in government.

“The people’s power is their votes; they should use their votes to determine what they want.

“It is important for people to get involved. In Lagos, we have about 1.4 million PVCs uncollected, we encourage people to come and collect their PVCs.

“Wherever we are doing the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration now, these cards are there for their owners to pick them up.

“We are imploring all stakeholders in this business to educate and sensitise the people because it is important to get our democracy working.

“INEC has been deepening the process of democracy and it is the responsibility of the citizens to support INEC.

“Sensitisation, mobilisation and education is not the business of INEC alone, it is the business of every interest group for people to come out and perform their civic responsibility,” he said.

According to him, INEC has been improving on the processes of election in the country, adding that the 2019 general elections will be a success.

He said that the commission had been holding workshops for its staff to deliver on the commission’s mandate in 2019 elections.

“It has been getting better in every election we conducted, especially in the last three years.

“There is a lot of improvement. We are not going to be deterred, we will continue to improve our processes,” he said.

