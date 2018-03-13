APC accuses own senator of anti-party activities

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has lashed out against Ajayi Boroffice, the senator representing Ondo North, accusing him of anti-party activities and faulting his claims that the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, polarised the party.

The APC’s latest intervention is in reaction to Mr. Boroffice’s response to the governor’s earlier comment on the status of the senator with regard to the development of the state.

During the first anniversary celebration, Mr. Akeredolu had stated that he knew only two APC senators who were working to uplift the state, namely, Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo Central) and Yele Omogunwa (Ondo South). He left out Mr. Boroffice, whom he had been having running battle with.

Mr. Boroffice, in a response on Sunday, said the governor’s statement was far from the truth.

He said he had been involved in the development of his senatorial district and the state at large. He also alleged the governor was responsible for the problems facing the party in the state, due to his style of leadership which was dividing the party.

Mr. Boroffice and the governor had been at war over the outcome of the last governorship primaries.

The governor had accused the senator of working against the party and campaigning for the Alliance for Democracy during the 2016 governorship election.

Meanwhile, a statement by the APC, signed by Director of Publicity, Steve Otaloro, said the senator’s allegation that the governor had polarised the party was false.

“We want to make it clear that the governor does not in any way intervene in the affairs of the party. The party affairs is solely run by the leadership of the party in the state led by Engr. Ade Adetimehin,” the statement said.

“It’s sheer figment of Boroffice’s imagination to have claimed that people are leaving our party when in fact people are defecting to our party in droves everyday to the point that the entire party fabrics of the opposition in the state have been more or less collapsed into our party.

“Boroffice, no doubt, is alone in this illusion that critical mass of our party leadership and members are leaving which could be informed by his desperate ambition to govern the state at all costs. This same ambition had earlier pitched him against his former party leader and governor in the Labour Party(LP).

“It would baffle any member of the party in the state to hear Borofice claiming to have worked tirelessly for the governor to win the election when he never at anytime appeared at the electioneering campaigns of the governor.

“This is a senator who is at National Assembly on the platform of APC, yet he’s fighting the governor and the party chairman in the state, Engr Ade Adetimehin as well as contravening the decision of the National leadership of the party led by Chief John Odigie-Oyegun. One wonders what he really wants.”

It advised the lawmaker to be truthful in his assertions.

“It beats one’s imagination if Senator Boroffice could be referring to the governor as a controversial candidate after one year in office and still claims to have worked tirelessly and voted for him.

“It also remains irreconcilable why Borofice who sent a congratulatory message to the governor through the media after his victory at the poll did not attend the inauguration ceremony of the governor. At this point, I think it is expedient to ask Borofice to swear by the God he serves that he truly worked and voted for Arakunrin Akeredolu at the poll.”

The statement also accused the senator of anti-party activities. The party alleged that Mr. Borofice who came fourth in the party primaries immediately ordered his supporters to move to the opposition party, but could not openly canvass votes for the opposition because ”he was a sitting senator on the platform of our party, APC”.

“That Senator Borofice is just reacting to the unification rally after several weeks smacks suspicion. It is no longer a secret that Senator Boroffice is not only currently sponsoring meetings against our party but already on his way out of the party because he knows he has slim chances of winning the next primaries to return to the Senate the third time due to his depleting popularity among the people of the Northern Senatorial District,” the statement said.

“However, it is ironic that Borofice who has been docile in his legislative duties and trifled away six good years playing mere politics due to his personal ambition could be criticising a governor who has creditably performed very well in his first year in office to the delight of the people of the state.”

Mr. Boroffice had earlier used his response to catalogue his projects across the senatorial district, adding that he had never been invited by the governor to any meeting convened by him.

Ondo is one of the many states under the ruling APC that is experiencing internal wranglings and crises. A committee headed by its national leader, Bola Timubu to mend the cracks is yet to make any headway.