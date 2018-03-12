‘Mad’ man hacks two pupils to death

Related News

A man suspected to be suffering from psychiatric disorder, Lekan Adebisi, on Monday allegedly hacked two pupils to death. The murder occurred at St. John’s Anglican Primary Primary School, Agodo, in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident gave the victims’ identities as Mubarak Kalesowo, and Sunday Obituyi, both four years old and in kindergarten class.

The alleged killer was reported to have stormed the school while the pupils were on lunch break and committed the crime, before fleeing. He was said to be known in the community.

Mr. Oyeyemi said the police are on the trail of the assailant.

The police spokesman said when the suspect is caught, he would be taken to the psychiatric hospital to determine his mental state.

“We got a report this afternoon (Monday) that a man, Lekan Adebisi, who they said was mentally deranged entered the premises of St. John’s Anglican Primary School, Agodo in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area and macheted two pupils, Mubarak Kalesowo, and Sunday Obituyi, to death.

“The incident happened while the pupils were out on the school field during lunch break. As I am speaking with you, the Area Commander, Ogbere, the Divisional Police Officers for Ogbere and Abigi are at the scene of the incident’.

“We learnt the assailant fled immediately after wrecking the havoc, but our operatives are already on his trail. He is said to be well known in the community, definitely we will get him.When he is eventually arrested, we will take him to psychiatric hospital to ascertain his mental health.”