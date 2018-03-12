APC senator accuses governor of polarising party

Related News

The senator representing Ondo North senatorial district, Ajayi Boroffice, has called on the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to intervene in the crisis rocking the state chapter, accusing the governor of polarising the state chapter.

Mr. Boroffice’ plea was contained in statement issued as a rejoinder to a statement by the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Speaking at the unification rally marking his first year anniversary as governor of the state in February, Mr. Akeredolu had said he only recognises two senators, Yele Omogunwa (Ondo South) and Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo Central) as senators representing the state.

In a statement issued three days after, the governor reworded his earlier statement saying his statement underscored the fact that, ”he knew only two APC senators working with him to uplift the state.”

Mr. Boroffice in a statement signed by his Media Assistant on Sunday accused Mr. Akeredolu of dividing the party in the state.

Despite the conflict between them, Mr. Boroffice said he had in the past worked to see to the ”passage of personal communications sent by the governor to the Senate”.

He added that the governor has never invited him for a meeting since assuming power.

The statement reads, “Setting the records straight, the governor has sent two private communications to the Senate since his inauguration as Governor of Ondo State on the 24th of February, 2017, in respect of confirmation of appointments from Ondo State. In the consideration of the governor’s requests, Senator Boroffice, despite the underlying differences, rallied his colleagues to support Governor Akeredolu’s position in the interest of the good people of Ondo State. Therefore, the suggestion that Senator Boroffice is not working for the upliftment of Ondo State is false and misleading.

Rotimi Akeredolu

“The distinguished senator wishes to place on record that the governor has not extended any invitation to him to attend any meeting since the inauguration of the governor. Therefore, the issue of turning down any invitation does not arise.”

Listing some of the projects he has executed, Mr. Boroffice said he has been working for the development of his constituency even before Mr. Akeredolu’s inauguration.

He said the ”controversial emergence of Mr. Akeredolu and his attitude to party leaders has polarised the party”.

“Based on the above referenced developments, Senator Boroffice is of the view that all is not well with All Progressives Congress in the Sunshine State. Rather than embrace the challenges of leadership and reach out to every leader of the party in Ondo State, the governor preferred to run the government of Ondo State and the party with his trifling followership. He continues to erroneously lay claim to the ownership of the party. He continues to threaten other party leaders with threat of expulsion from the party.

“We therefore call on the National Leadership of our great party to urgently intervene in the crisis plaguing the Ondo State chapter of the party. We cannot afford to sweep under the carpet issues polarising the APC in Ondo State as we move into another round of congresses and general elections.”