2019: Mimiko will not leave PDP – Akinmade

Contrary to speculations, the former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, will not be leaving the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), former information commissioner, Kayode Akinmade, has said.

Following the recent defection of some PDP bigwigs, namely Jerry Gana, Godsday Orubebe and Tunde Adeniran to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mr. Mimiko was reported in the social media, to be nursing the idea of joining them.

But Mr. Akinmade, while interacting with select journalists in Akure on Saturday, said the former Ondo State governor remained a PDP member and was not heading to the SDP as speculated.

“It is in the realm of rumour. Rumour will always be rumour. But as far as Dr Mimiko is concerned today, he’s still in PDP. He’s not moving to SDP,” he said.

According to him, the story was a figment of the imagination of those who published the rumour, as nothing of such was in the offing.

“Those who are peddling the rumour are just rumour mongers. There is no iota of truth in that. What is permanent is change, people change from time to time. So seeing people moving from one party to the other is in order,” he said.

“Some people may have some interests to protect. And when they see that their interest could not be met in a particular political party, they ‘port.’

“But as far as we are concerned, Dr. Mimiko is still a bonafide member of PDP. And God willing come 2019 our party will come back to power in Nigeria.”

On the defection of the PDP bigwigs to the SDP, Mr. Akinmade said he was not sure if they were PDP bigwigs.

“I don’t know people you refer to as bigwigs. But what I can tell you is that even within the major political parties in Nigeria today, people are moving from one camp to another. It is not peculiar to the PDP,” he noted.

Mr. Akinmade, who is gearing to contest the Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency seat at the House of Representatives in 2019, promised to provide quality representation if given the mandate.

“It is sad that only N55 million was extended to the constituency in the last three years which was only used to procure motorcycles thereby turning our people to okada riders,” he said.

“So, if giving the opportunity, things will change with quality representation, lawmaking that will impact the lives of the people and oversight functions to ensure that money budgeted are judiciously expended.”