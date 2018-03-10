Akeredolu appoints tribal special assistants

Rotimi Akeredolu

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has appointed three special assistants on “Igbo, Hausa and Igbira tribes”.

They are Arinze Okafor, Bala Umar and Kareem Moshood, respectively.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, said the appointments were in furtherance of his efforts to position the government for optimum performance. It did not explain their specific roles.

Other appointments made by the governor include, Femi Idris, Chairman, Local Government Service Commission Board. Ife Iji, Festus Akinlotan, Moses Oluwagbamila and Jopson Olawale Sunday(Representing NULGE), are members of the board.

