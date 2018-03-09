Ekiti 2018: APC to ‘prune’ aspirants before primaries

Related News

As more aspirants declare their intent to seek the ticket of the All Progressives Congress(APC) for the Ekiti State governorship election, the party has indicated that some will have to shelve their ambitions in the interest of the party.

About 33 persons have so far indicated their interest to run on the platform of the party; chief among them are former governor, Segun Oni; former senator, Ayo Arise; presidential aide, Babafemi Ojudu; ex-lawmaker, Opeyemi Bamidele, among others.

The party also indicated that the July 14 governorship poll ”would be in its favour”, saying the APC would only allow its best to go into the primary so as to ensure that whoever emerged the candidate would win the election and ”perform creditably well as a governor of the state”.

The Deputy Chairman of the party in the state, Kemi Olaleye, while confirming that 33 persons had indicated to seek the party’s ticket, said not all of them would be allowed to buy nomination forms.

She spoke in Ado Ekiti on Friday during the distribution of free JAMB forms to 1050 applicants, a programme initiated and funded by an APC chieftain, Bimbo Daramola.

“We are very sure that we will win that election, Ekiti people are ready to vote for us , so not all our aspirants will be allowed to get the nomination form,” Mrs. Olaleye said.

“We want to present our best for the position and when he wins, he won’t be messing around like we are experiencing now.”

She said the worst among the aspirants in APC ”was more qualified in terms of exposure and innate ability to perform than Kolapo Olusola”.

Mr Olusola, a professor, is the state governor, Ayodele Fayose’s preferred candidate.

She promised that the primary will be free, fair and credible and will be beamed live on national television.