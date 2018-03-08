Two OAU dons appointed vice chancellors

OAU
Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

Two professors at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile – Ife, have been appointed as vice chancellors of two newly established universities.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju, said this in a statement issued on Thursday in Ile-Ife.

The statement said while Muheez Alani Durosinmi of the Department of Haematology and Immunology was appointed the pioneer Vice Chancellor of Eko University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Sola Ehindero of the Department of Education was appointed the pioneer Vice Chancellor of Atiba University, Oyo.

It quoted the Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Eyitope Ogunbodede, as urging the duo to put to use their wealth of experience as seasoned academics in their new universities.

Mr. Ogunbodede said that this would make the new institutions the citadel of intellectualism where students would be grounded in sound morals and academic excellence.

He also said the dons’ “sound moral compass and native intelligence would be massively deployed to vigorously navigate their universities to an enviable harbour.”

Mr. Ogunbodede pledged the readiness of his administration to assist the duo so that “their pioneering efforts would record grandiloquent breakthrough.’’

He prayed that God would grant them divine wisdom and knowledge in their new assignments.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.