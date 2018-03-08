Two OAU dons appointed vice chancellors

Related News

Two professors at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile – Ife, have been appointed as vice chancellors of two newly established universities.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju, said this in a statement issued on Thursday in Ile-Ife.

The statement said while Muheez Alani Durosinmi of the Department of Haematology and Immunology was appointed the pioneer Vice Chancellor of Eko University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Sola Ehindero of the Department of Education was appointed the pioneer Vice Chancellor of Atiba University, Oyo.

It quoted the Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Eyitope Ogunbodede, as urging the duo to put to use their wealth of experience as seasoned academics in their new universities.

Mr. Ogunbodede said that this would make the new institutions the citadel of intellectualism where students would be grounded in sound morals and academic excellence.

He also said the dons’ “sound moral compass and native intelligence would be massively deployed to vigorously navigate their universities to an enviable harbour.”

Mr. Ogunbodede pledged the readiness of his administration to assist the duo so that “their pioneering efforts would record grandiloquent breakthrough.’’

He prayed that God would grant them divine wisdom and knowledge in their new assignments.

(NAN)