Reverse land use charge, ADP urges Ambode

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has called on the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, to immediately reverse the new land use charge recently announced by his government.



A statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES said the spokesperson for the party in Lagos, Adelaja Adeoye, made this known while fielding questions from journalists on Wednesday in Lagos.



He said that the new land use charge will geometrically increase the hardship ‘Lagosians’ will face, urging the governor to retrace his steps immediately because of the ripple effect this decision will cause.



The new revised law passed by the government has attracted criticisms from several quarters, with some people appealing that it be reconsidered.



The ADP on Wednesday argued that even if the state government is out on an aggressive revenue drive, it should not be done in a manner that will further wreck the already poor and struggling majority in the state.



The party said that the implication of the new land use charge is that, landlords across the state will increase rents to match the new charge and inevitably, this will result to more ‘Lagosians’ becoming homeless.



Mr. Adelaja asked about the achievable palliative measures put in place to check the expected mass exodus of people from their homes as a consequence of this action.



The ADP said that government exists for the people and that the same people are not supposed to suffer in the hands of those who are serving them as a result of “callous policies and decisions.”



The party also said that it has watched with keen interest, the media push to shove the new charge down the throats of Lagosians, using celebrities to create the impression that people have been rushing to the banks to pay. The party said that this is far from the reality on ground because landlords and tenants are miffed by the new development.



It also condemned the new motor vehicle registration rates released by the Lagos state government, saying that all the policies of the APC are targeted to further impoverish residents.



“ADP has assured Lagosians that they are ready for governance and ready to bring smiles to the faces of residents unlike the arrogance exhibited by the current APC led government in the state. The party urges residents to register to vote in 2019 because it will not be business as usual this time around, the statement said.



Earlier on Tuesday, Mr. Ambode said his administration is not oblivious of the controversy generated by the revised Land Use Charge Law, and is ready to dialogue to resolve the issues going forward.



Speaking in Lagos at the “Lagos State means Business” forum, where he held a parley with business owners in the state, he said the Law, enacted in 2001, provides for an upward review every five years, but the state government did not do anything in that regard for many years.



The governor said the recent review is in line with the present economic realities.



“The law was made in 2001. It provides that every five years, we should review it and also find a way to increase. 15 years after in 2017, the law has never been reviewed,” he said.