OAU lecturers inaugurate parallel union’s exco

Lecturers in Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, made history Tuesday as a newly-formed union, Congress of University Academics, CONUA, and its nine-member executives, were inaugurated.

The inauguration was attended by lecturers of the institution, delegates from University of Ilorin and delegates from Kwara State University.

In his acceptance speech, the chairman of the union, Niyi Sunmonu, thanked members of the union for finding the executives worthy and the historic mandate given to them by the university lecturers.

“CONUA was created at the congress of 12th February, 2018, at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, in consonance with the fundamental principles of intellectualism. The core values of these principles include the unwavering commitment to problem-solving, critical enquiry, circumspection, courage, integrity, humility and respect for self and others.

”The single-minded subscription to these values makes it disconcerting for us to hear the series of unedifying comments on the state of Nigerian university education. Since we fervently believed that critical times call for critical steps, and cognisant of the absence of an alternative platform to the unmitigatingly repressive and suffocating university academic unionism in the country, we took the historic, well-meaning decision of charting a new course by establishing the Congress of University Academics (CONUA), to offer the university system the enhanced benefits of competition and choice.

“The Motto of CONUA is “Knowledge, Integrity and Freedom”. Our Vision is “To be a distinguished union of academics dedicated to the pursuit of knowledge for the advancement of humanity”. And our Mission is “To search for, disseminate and impart knowledge on a pedestal of integrity for all-round development,” he said.

Mr. Sunmonu said effort towards the fulfilment of CONUA would be based on four major planks.

“Efforts towards the fulfillment of the purpose of CONUA would be based on four major planks. These include the promotion and protection of the welfare of members, the advancement of intellectual growth, the provision and propagation of pragmatic intellectual perspectives on social issues and the enhancement of the public respectability of the academic.

”We shall promote and protect the welfare of members of CONUA through a series of proactive measures consistent with intellectual sophistication, including the constructive engagement of the relevant stakeholders and the seeking of appropriate guidance and the facilitation of the mentorship conducive to the blossoming of the intellect in a sound body. We shall pursue the advancement of intellectual growth through the institution of scholarly engagements in the form of periodic roundtables, distinguished guest lecture series, seminars, workshops and enlightenment campaigns, to re-establish the Nigerian university environment as a true marketplace of ideas.

”We shall, consequent upon the foregoing commitments, provide and propagate pragmatic perspectives on social issues, through robust town and gown engagements. We shall, through the dedicated pursuit of the above-mentioned goals, strive to enhance the perception of the relevance and public respectablility of the Nigerian academic. The details of these broad outlines would be spelt out in the coming days, after due consultation with critical stakeholders,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported last week how some lecturers of the school formed the new union and elected officers to run the body following disagreement with ASUU, the national leadership of the umbrella body for university teachers in Nigeria.

The inaugurated executives are: Niyi Sunmonu, Chairman; Fayomi Awodele, Vice-Chairperson; Henry Oripeloye, Secretary and H. A. Adefeso, Assistant Secretary.

The others are M. O. Awoyemi (Treasurer), O. Arawomo (Financial Secretary), A. A.Shobola (Welfare Officer), B. O. Odu (Internal Auditor) and O.F. Adebowale (Investment Officer).