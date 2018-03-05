Osun Assembly increases 2018 state’s budget estimate by N2.4 billion

Related News

The Osun House of Assembly has increased the 2018 budget estimate of the state by N2.4 billion.

Kamil Oyedele, the House Committee Chairman on Finance and Appropriation, disclosed this while presenting the committee’s reports at the plenary on Monday in Osogbo, the state capital.

Mr. Oyedele said that the budget estimate was increased from the original sum of N173.9 billion presented by Governor Rauf Aregbesola to the Assembly on December 28, 2017 to N176.4 billion.

He said that 51.2 per cent would go for capital expenditure, while 48.9 would be spent on recurrent expenditure.

Mr. Oyedele, however, called on government revenue agencies to double their efforts in the area of internally generated revenue to boost the implementation of the budget.

The budget report was adopted by the House through a motion moved by the Majority, Timothy Owoeye (Ilesa East) and seconded by Abiodun Awolola (Egbedore).

Najeem Salaam, the Speaker, commended the committee for a job well done.

Mr. Salaam directed that all the recommendations in the report should be forwarded to government agencies as guidelines for budget implementation.

(NAN)