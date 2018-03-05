Olubadan denies endorsing Ajimobi for third term

Related News

The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Saliu Adetunji, on Sunday debunked claims that he endorsed Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, for a ‘third term’.

The Ibadan monarch described the comment he made about the governor as deserving a ‘third term’ as mere sarcasm and a remark that was “pregnant with meaning.”

The Oyo state government had in a statement last week said the Olubadan endorsed Mr. Ajimobi for another term due to his ‘outstanding performance’ in office.

But the monarch, who filed a suit against the governor over the controversial review of the Olubadan chieftaincy declaration, said the people misunderstood his comments because they could not read between the lines.

In a statement by Adeola Oloko, the monarch’s spokesperson, the Olubadan said this while receiving hundreds of Ibadan indigenes who came to pay him homage at his Popoyemoja, Ibadan palace as part of the on-going Ibadan week.

The monarch noted that what appears simple and straight forward could sometimes be pregnant with meanings, stressing that only the discerning minds could understand “complexity in simplicity.”

“As a monarch, I have no power over the election and re-election of anybody, let alone tenure extension that is unconstitutional,” he said.

“Besides, when I was exchanging banters with the Governor, I was only cracking a joke with him as a son and subject.

“Even, if Ajimobi offended us, it would be indecorous on my part to address him harshly. Besides, there is a subsisting judgement over the controversial chieftaincy review which awaits compliance. About four or five suits relating to the matter are still in court and have not been withdrawn.”

The monarch also debunked insinuations that he received gratification from Mr. Ajimobi for the ‘third term’ statement, saying anyone with “demonstrable evidence” should come forward and present it.