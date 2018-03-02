Police kill two suspected kidnappers

Related News

Two members of a kidnapping syndicate have been killed by detectives from the Ogun State Police Command, when they engaged in a gun duel.

The police officers were attempting to rescue an abducted woman in Odeda community, on the outskirt of Abeokuta, the state capital.

The Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed this to journalists said the woman boarded a taxi to Eleweran in Abeokuta township but was forcefully taken to Kila community in Odeda Local Government Area of the state where she was taken to a bush and held hostage.

He said the kidnappers then phoned the victim’s husband demanding for a ransom of N2 million.

”Trouble started at about 1:00 p.m. when a distress call was made to the police that one Mrs. Ajayi a pastor’s wife has been kidnapped along Abeokuta Ibadan road. The woman who boarded a taxi going to Eleweran was forcefully taken to Kila area of Odeda where she was taken to a bush and held hostage’’, Mr. Oyeyemi said.

”The kidnappers there and then put a call across to her pastor husband informing him that his wife is in their custody and that the sum of N2 million should be paid for her release. The pastor quickly informed the police.”

He said officers from the Federal Anti Robbery Squad, FSARS, led by Uba Adam then went after the victims.

”In compliance with CP’s directive, the O/C FSARS led his men to the bush where the suspects were technically traced to, and engaged them in gun battle which lasted for about 45 minutes. At the end of the encounter, two (injured) members of the syndicate were arrested but died on the way to hospital.”

Mr. Oyeyemi said one policeman was injured and is undergoing treatment in a hospital while the victim was rescued unhurt.

He said two locally-made single-barrel guns and four live cartridges were recovered.