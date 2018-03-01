Police not involved in Oyo bar shooting incident – Spokesperson

Nigerian Police on patrol
Nigerian Police on patrol

The Oyo State Police Command has clarified that its operatives were not involved in the shooting that resulted in the death of a patron at the Pete’s Bar & Lounge in Ibadan on Monday.

The Oyo State Government in a statement had said the person was killed by an “accidental discharge” by a security operative invited to quell a fight which broke out at the bar.

Sequel to the unfortunate incident, the Oyo State Government on Wednesday ordered the indefinite closure of the bar.

The Oyo police spokesperson, Ajisebutu Adekunle, in a text message to PREMIUM TIMES, said the police are treating the incident as murder. He said the owner of the bar has been arrested.

“It is a murder case, and the Commissioner of Police has directed the homicide section of the state CIID to commence discrete investigation into the case,” he said.

“A suspect, who is the owner of the bar has been arrested and is currently helping us in our investigations.”

Asked to clarify the involvement of the police and the accidental discharge, Mr. Adekunle said, “Get clarification from whoever described it as such, no policeman is involved, please.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.