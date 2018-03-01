Police not involved in Oyo bar shooting incident – Spokesperson

Related News

The Oyo State Police Command has clarified that its operatives were not involved in the shooting that resulted in the death of a patron at the Pete’s Bar & Lounge in Ibadan on Monday.

The Oyo State Government in a statement had said the person was killed by an “accidental discharge” by a security operative invited to quell a fight which broke out at the bar.

Sequel to the unfortunate incident, the Oyo State Government on Wednesday ordered the indefinite closure of the bar.

The Oyo police spokesperson, Ajisebutu Adekunle, in a text message to PREMIUM TIMES, said the police are treating the incident as murder. He said the owner of the bar has been arrested.

“It is a murder case, and the Commissioner of Police has directed the homicide section of the state CIID to commence discrete investigation into the case,” he said.

“A suspect, who is the owner of the bar has been arrested and is currently helping us in our investigations.”

Asked to clarify the involvement of the police and the accidental discharge, Mr. Adekunle said, “Get clarification from whoever described it as such, no policeman is involved, please.”