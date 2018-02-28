Nigerian Customs intercepts 18 cars, over 4,000 bags of rice in February

Related News

The Federal Operations Unit, Ikeja of the Nigerian Customs Service has said it intercepted 18 cars worth N303 million coming through unapproved routes in February.

Speaking at a briefing on Wednesday, the Controller of the Unit, Mohammed Uba, said the vehicles came into the country through land borders which were disapproved routes by the federal government.

The vehicles were intercepted along Ijebu Ode in Ogun State and have since been kept in Customs warehouse in Ikeja.

Also among the seizures for the month under review are 4,201 bags of 50 kilogrammes foreign rice worth N52 million, Indian Hemp, bales of second hand clothing, frozen poultry products, and used tyres.

Others are vegetable oil, used compressors, Pangolin scales, and Elephant tusks.

