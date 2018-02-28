How to solve Lagos waste crisis – PSP operators

Related News

The private waste operators in Lagos State on Tuesday insisted that reinstating them to their previous duties as domestic waste collectors in the state is the way out of their protracted dispute with the government.

The operators under the aegis of Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria at a press conference in Lagos said the government’s decision to channel their operations solely on commercial waste collection would ruin their businesses.

“Domestic waste collection forms about 80 per cent of our total operations, the reason for clamouring for domestic is because commercial is just 20 per cent of our operations,” Oladipo Egbeyemi, the association’s chairman, said.

“Commercial waste collection will not be enough for the almost 400 of our members.”

The waste collectors, also known as Private Sector Participant (PSP) operators, have been at loggerheads with the Lagos State Government following the latter’s decision to contract a concessionaire, the Dubai-based Visionscape Group, to handle collection of waste from residential areas.

The PSP operators went to court in January last year to challenge the government’s action.

The court’s order that parties explore an extrajudicial settlement of the dispute has stalled for months as both sides have refused to budge.

The PSP operators accused the government of insincere intentions after, firstly, they found out their jobs had been ceded to a foreign company in 2016.

And as settlement talks were in earnest, the operators said a list of 49,000 properties presented by the government for commercial collection of waste included “mostly duplicated and triplicated properties,” according to Mr. Egbeyemi.

The government, on its part, accused the operators of sabotaging the efforts of the Cleaner Lagos Initiative and arrested an operator last week.

The company, however, denied the accusations.

‘No division’

The PSP operators also accused the state government of employing divide-and-rule tactics after a splinter group of waste collectors emerged last week and pledged their cooperation to the government.

The new group, which identified themselves as the ”Concerned Stakeholders of Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria”, said their desire to work with government was borne out of a desire to prevent the outbreak of an epidemic considering the resurgence of waste in public places.

But the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria distanced itself from the claims to cooperate with the government, saying they are still negotiating an out-of-court settlement.

At Tuesday’s press conference where the members unanimously agreed that domestic waste collection is the only way to save their jobs, Mr. Egbeyemi said the association, ”would not sanction members of the splinter group.”

“We have internal mechanisms that can be explored and once we have exhausted that then we can go to the next level,” Mr. Egbeyemi said.

“We have absolutely no intention of sanctioning them because there is still room for them to come back.”

He said that negotiations with the government and Visionscape had not collapsed, adding that they were yet to receive a feedback from their talks with the company.

“The only way out of this challenge is for us to work together to take Lagos out of this mess. We are still hoping that Visionscape will come around and give us their terms of operation.”