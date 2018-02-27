Osun govt allocates farm settlement to 500 small holding farmers

Related News

The Osun State Government has commenced allocation of farmland in the New Ago-Owu Farm Settlement to 500 small holdings farmers in the state.

The Head, Corporate and Commercial Services, Osun Agricultural land Holding and Development Authority, Wole Ajewole, in a press release on Tuesday, explained that the list of the successful beneficiaries of the farmland has been released.

Mr. Ajewole said the provision of farmland to the farmers and agric entrepreneurs in the state is in fulfilment of government efforts at promoting food security and wealth creation.

He added that the project is in tandem with the determination of the government to use agriculture as catalyst to grow the economy of the state.

The release reads in part: “The Osun Agricultural Land Holding and Development Authority has released the list of the successful beneficiaries of farmland allocation of 500 small holdings located within the precinct of the IITA Research and Training Farm at New Ago-Owu Farm Settlement.”

According to Mr. Ajewole, the allocation of farmland would be done on ‘first come first served basis’. He urged the farmers that applied for the farmland to check their names at the agency’s office at government secretariat, Abere.