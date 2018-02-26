Police give Ondo residents 21-day ultimatum to surrender illegal arms

Nigerian Police [Photo credit: Today.ng]

Police in Ondo State have given residents of the state a 21-day ultimatum to submit all illegal firearms to the nearest police station.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Gbenga Adeyanju, gave the ultimatum on Monday in Akure while briefing journalists on the arrest of some robbery suspects.

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, recently directed Commissioners of Police in states to commence the recovery of prohibited firearms across the country.

Mr. Adeyanju said the directive was in compliance with the order to mop up illegal arms and ammunition in the country.

The commissioner said anyone caught with illegal firearms after the ultimatum would be sanctioned.

“We wish to inform members of the public that in compliance with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, we are mopping up illegal firearms and ammunition.

“All illegal firearms are to be submitted to the nearest police office in their domain; anyone caught with illegal firearm will be sanctioned after the ultimatum,” he said.

