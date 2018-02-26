Cultism: Police nab suspected killers of Lagos official

Related News

The police in Lagos have arrested over 70 suspected cultists, including those who allegedly killed a neighbourhood corps official, in a major clampdown against cultism across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the neighbourhood official, Bolaji Monsuru, was killed at a bar in Aguda, Surulere, on Wednesday while watching a soccer match by five suspected cultists.

Parading the suspects, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Imohimi Edgal, said that the deceased was killed for allegedly spying on activities of the cultists.

“You will recall that I said the command will leave no stone unturned in unravelling the killers. I am glad to inform you that three suspected masterminds of the plot have been arrested.

“Investigation revealed that the deceased, who is an active member of Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps, had been spying on the activities of the cult group before he was killed.

”Monsuru had gone to watch soccer after work where he was attacked and killed by the hoodlums,” he said.

Mr. Edgal added that the suspects had confessed to several killings at Surulere. He said one axe, a knife and blood-stained clothes recovered from them had been sent to the laboratory for forensic analysis.

Similarly, the command also arrested over 70 suspected cultists, 57 of whom were rounded up during an initiation at Ajah in Lagos Island.

“Based on an information, 57 confessed cultists were also arrested during which arms and ammunition were recovered.

“The cultists were carrying out initiation at a shrine in a forest at Abule Agbamu, Elemoro, Ajah when the DPO with the support of Area J command and Anti-Kidnap unit mobilised and those involved were arrested.

”Some of them were out of their minds at the time of the arrest due to drug overdose.

“Two locally made cut-to-size gun, three life cartridges, 22 expended cartridges, two Suzuki mini-buses, one Volkswagen bus, one Mitsubishi space wagon and two Toyota Camry cars were recovered from the suspects.

“The suspects would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation,” he said.

He said six cultists belonging to Vikings, and Eiye confraternities were picked up at Oluti, Ijegun, Satellite town, while two others dressed in black and shooting in the air were nabbed in Yaba.

According to him, four suspected cultists who failed to take advantage of renunciation programme were also arrested in Ikorodu area.

The police chief appealed to parents to monitor the activities of their children to ensure that they are not lured into joining clandestine groups.